Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation
27 July 2023)
▫️The AF of the RU FED carried out strikes w/long-range air&sea based prec weapons against airfields, command & deploy points of the AFU, assembly workshops & storage sites for unmanned boats, as well as missiles, weapons & mil hardware from EU & USA.
▫️Goal reached. All assigned targets have been neutralised.
▫️The AFU contd unsuccessful attempts to conduct off. actions in Donetsk, Krasny Liman & S Donetsk directions.
▫️In Donetsk direction, coordinated actions of defending units in close coop w/ aviation & artill of the Yug GOF, 9 enemy attacks repelled close to Avdeevka, Maryinka & N of Kirovo (DPR).
AFU units have been also struck near Vesyoloye, Bogdanovka, Predtechino, Dyleevka & Novgorodskoye (DPR).
▫️1 ammo depo of the AFU 79th AB Assault Brig destroyed near Konstantinovka (DPR).
▫️Enemy losses over 210 UKR men, 1 tank, 7 infantry fight vehic, 3 armoured fight vehic, 2 pickups, howit: D-20 & Msta-B & 1 U.S.-manuf AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar stat.
▫️Over past 2 days in this direction, units of the RU troops foiled 4 attacks by the AFU near Kleshcheevka (DPR).
▫️Skilful use of anti-tank weapons w/the support of Army Avia, more than 120 UKR men, 2 tanks, 4 infantry fight vehic, 2 armoured persl carriers & 1 Kozak armoured vehic destroyed.
▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr GOF, syst of fire combined w/ eng obstacle, have repelled 1 enemy attack forward Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR).
▫️During the battle, more than 15 UKR men, 1 infantry fight vehic & 1 motor vehic have been destroyed.
▫️In addition, as a result of actions by avia & artill, AFU manpower & hardware have been hit close to Nevskoye (LPR), Torskoye & Serebryanka (DPR).
▫️The enemy losses were up to 185 UKR men, 3 armoured fight vehic, 3 pickups, 2 D-30 howi & 1 Gvozdika SP artill syst.
▫️1 ammo depo of the AFU 100th Terrl Def Brig destroyed near Yampol (DPR).
▫️In total, since 23 July, advance assault groups of the Tsentr GOF near Sergeevka (LPR) has been up to 12 km along the front & 3 km deep into the enemy def.
▫️In S Donetsk direction, actions by aviation, artill & units of the Vostok GOF, 1 attack by an assault group 35th Marine Brig has been repelled close to Urozhainoye (DPR). Enemy losses were up to 16 UKR men, as well as 2 armd fight vehic.
▫️Enemy manpower & hardware have been hit close to Ugledar & Makarovka (DPR).
▫️ 1 Ukrainian sabo & recon group have suppressed near Staromayorskoye (DPR).
▫️In Zaporozhye direction, after the failure of the AFU OFF N of Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg), in which up to 3 bat tactl groups from strategic res brig have been involved, the enemy suffered heavy losses, restored its combat capability overnight & did not take any active actions.
▫️As a result of actions by OP-Tactl & Army avi & artill, UKR hit close to Belogorye, Omelnik, Novodanilovka, Orekhov & Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️1 UKR sabot & reconn group have been disrupted close to Stepanovka (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️Enemy losses up to 280 UKR men, 25 tanks, 10 infantry fight vehic, 3 armoured fight vehic, 2 motor vehic, 1 Czech-manuf RM-70 Vampire ML rocket syst & 2 UK-manuf FH-70 howit.
▫️In Kupyansk direction, the assault groups of the 7th Motorised Rifle Regi of the Zapad GOF contd off OPs W of Kuzyomovka (LPR) advantageous positions.
▫️As a result OP-Tactl & Army aviat, as well as artill, AFU units hit close to Sinkovka & Timkovka (Kharkov reg), Stelmakhovka & Novosyolovskoye (LPR).
▫️Enemy lost over 35 UKR men, 3 armored fight vehic, 4 motor vehic, 1 D-20 howi & 1 Gvozdika SP artill syst.
▫️In Kherson direct, enemy losses up to 25 men, 3 motor vehic, as well as 2 D-30 howit.
▫️OP-Tacl & Army avi, Missile Troops & Artill of AF of the RU FED have neutralised 109 AFU artill units at their firing positions, manpower & hardware in 123 areas.
▫️Aviation fuel depots have been destroyed, Starokonstantinov (Khmelnitskiy reg).
▫️2 radar stats for detecting P-18 targets destroyed Chuguevo & Novopavlovka (Dnepropetrovsk reg).
▫️1 fuel depot, AFU 47th Mech Brig has been hit close to Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️AD facilities have shot down 5 projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS.
▫️20 UKR UAV have been destroyed close to Belogorovka, Kremennaya (LPR), Gorlovka (DPR), Vershina Vtoraya, Tokmak & Malye Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye reg).
📊In total, 457 airplanes, 244 helics, 5,291 UAV, 426 AD missile syst, 10,966 tanks & other armoured fight vehic, 1,140 fight vehic equip w/ MLRS, 5,636 field artill cannons & mortars, as well as 11,920 SM motor vehic destroyed during the SMO.
