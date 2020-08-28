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Cultural Marxism | Dr. Voddie Baucham
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29 views • August 28, 2020
Dr. Voddie Baucham has spoken of the unbiblical ideology embedded in Cultural Marxism. In this address, he unpacks Cultural Marxism identifying how it is incompatible with the Christian faith.
This presentation was given by Voddie Baucham on January 3, 2019 at the Southeast Founders "Do Justice, Love Kindness, Walk Humbly" regional conference in Cape Coral, Florida.
This presentation was given by Voddie Baucham on January 3, 2019 at the Southeast Founders "Do Justice, Love Kindness, Walk Humbly" regional conference in Cape Coral, Florida.
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