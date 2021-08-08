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Speed of Light is not constant, but decays - killing reliable C-14 dating
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123 views • August 08, 2021
Interview by the late Dr. Chuck Missler. Mr setterfield's research has far reaching consequences for paleontology and evolution theory. Interview of Barry Setterfield, physics researcher who proved the speed of light to be decaying. Consequently planck's constant is not constant. Consequently halftimes are not constant. Consequenty all atomic dating is unreliable.
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