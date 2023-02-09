Create New Account
MANUFACTURED CRISIS! - Black Rock ADMITS Central Banks Causing Recessions ON PURPOSE!
World Alternative Media
Published a day ago

Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Adviser about the recent news of Black Rock admitting that central banks are "deliberately" causing recessions. We've known this for quite some time, but here we have one of the biggest behemoths in finance admitting it.

We already know that central banks deliberately cause poverty with inflation. Now, in response to the inflation, they deliberately cause recession and cause industry to collapse.

Who benefits? The same entities. Why? Order out of chaos.

Not only are inflation and GDP numbers manipulated dramatically, but so are jobs numbers which are largely hidden in the Labor Force Participation Rate. Even mainstream medias like Bloomberg are coming out and openly acknowledging the jobs numbers are rigged.

In this video, we break down the modus operandi of this manipulation.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


World Alternative Media

2023

newspoliticseconomymarketsnwoconspiracyeconomicsrecessionfinanceinflationvoluntaryismjosh sigurdsongreat resettim picciottwam

