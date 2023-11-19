Create New Account
PRB Ministry Bible Conference #8;
PRB Ministry
Published 17 hours ago

In John chapter 4 the woman at the well struggled with her sins and failures, Jesus allowed her to face the need for a savior. Jesus Christ does not ignore sins and evil. HE came to cleanse us from that lifestyle and bring us into HIS truth, being washed with the WORD at salvation and going forward with intimacy in HIM. 

godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

