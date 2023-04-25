Create New Account
Unbelievable They Are Putting Sugar And Cyanide in Salt! A Look At Salt and Which Ones To Use!
227 views
channel image
snobbish prepper
Published 15 hours ago |

I am very aware that we use small amounts of salt on our food however I am curious why they would add sugar and cyanide to the salt and call it an anti caking agent! Walk with me while we look at the ingredients they are putting in salt and which ones you might want to use instead! MAYBE just maybe the reason people have health issue with salt is because of the poison they put in it!

Keywords
snobbish preppertoxins in foodevil companiescyanide and dextrose in salt

