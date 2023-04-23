Quo Vadis





Apr 22, 2023





In this video we share Pope Paul VI and the Smoke of Satan.





On June 29, 1972 Pope Paul VI spoke to the crisis entering the Church when he addressed his audience.





He said, “It is as if from some mysterious crack, no, it is not mysterious, from some crack the smoke of Satan has entered the temple of God.”





"There is doubt, uncertainty, problems, unrest, dissatisfaction, confrontation."





“The Church is no longer trusted.





We trust the first pagan prophet we see who speaks to us in some newspaper, and we run behind him and ask him if he has the formula for true life.





I repeat, doubt has entered our conscience.





And it entered through the windows that should have been open to the light: science.”





About a year later, on October 13, 1973, Our Lady of Akita, in an approved apparition in Japan, took this point further and gave us some idea how this “smoke” would take effect.





She said, "The work of the devil will infiltrate even into the Church in such a way that one will see cardinals opposing cardinals, bishops against bishops; the Church will be full of those who accept compromises and the demon will press many priests and consecrated souls to leave the service of the Lord.”





This is exactly what happened.





As for the consecrated women in the religious life, their numbers plummeted dramatically in the 1970s.





One consecrated woman, Sister Lucy, was the only surviving seer of Fatima who witnessed all of this.





Her nephew, Father Valinho, wrote her a letter in 1971 inquiring about the convulsions the Church was experiencing.





In response to the letter she said, “It is indeed sad that so many are allowing themselves to be dominated by the diabolical wave that is enveloping the world, and they are so blind that they cannot see their error.”





“I am convinced,” Sister Lucy continued, “that the principal cause of evil in the world and the falling away of so many consecrated souls is the lack of union with God in prayer.





The devil is very smart and watches for our weak points so he can attack us.





If we are not careful and attentive in obtaining the strength from God we will fall, because our times are very bad and we are weak.”





Lack of prayer and compromises among priests and the religious led to a more general problem of relaxed standards in the Church!





These were the manifestations of a deeper and more sinister force at work in the Church.





But the Catholic practitioner, be it cleric, evangelist or teacher, has to mindful of both natural and supernatural causes if a remedy is to be applied for the problems that exist in and outside of the Church.





Please support my channel by watching another video!





May God bless you and keep you!





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7g-E3M615sE