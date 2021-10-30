Halloween Edition - Forbidden Truth - Who's on TOP of the food Chain? - Illegal Immigrants

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It's called the MEAT WAGON for a reason as Thousands of illegal MIGRANTS are being allowed to cross over the Texas border without interference and without being vaccinated.
They are loaded onto buses and we are told by the lying media that they are being transported to various cities around the U.S.
Nothing could be further from the truth. Instead, they are being loaded onto buses and transported to deep underground Military Bases ....called D.U.M.B.S.
And why are there so many children being left alone without parents anywhere in sight?
The U.S. Government does not want this story getting out and for good reason.
You may want to look under your bed at night before closing your eyes.
SOURCE:
Ryushin Malone - The Orion Lines - https://www.theorionlines.com/
Mirrored - wil paranormal