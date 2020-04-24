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Millions Are Being Murdered And The Killer Cure
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39 views • April 24, 2020
Antibody tests worldwide confirm VAST exposure to coronavirus, which means the real kill rate is exceptionally low. They shut down the world over a flu-level kill rate. The real harm is caused by the halt of society, which supports the existence of 7 billion people. They have sentenced millions to death with their 'cure' because of the poverty and hunger it has created.
Before working in physics, Ben Davidson worked with the Ceragenin compound group, discovering the membrane depolarization mechanism of action involving cationic attachment and deconstruction via hydrophobic tail activity. The compounds are well-understood to be anti-viral and mimic the activity of the human body's own immune system. None of this is relevant in this discussion of the statistics, but some people demand to know why you deserve the microphone on a given topic.
Before working in physics, Ben Davidson worked with the Ceragenin compound group, discovering the membrane depolarization mechanism of action involving cationic attachment and deconstruction via hydrophobic tail activity. The compounds are well-understood to be anti-viral and mimic the activity of the human body's own immune system. None of this is relevant in this discussion of the statistics, but some people demand to know why you deserve the microphone on a given topic.
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