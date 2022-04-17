The Founder of Himalaya Exchange, William Je, Is Interviewed by GB News About Cryptocurrencies

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04/12/2022 The founder of Himalaya Exchange, William Je, is interviewed by GB News about how cryptocurrencies help the rescue work in Ukraine. He particularly mentions that what happens in Ukraine today will happen in Taiwan tomorrow, as he comes from Hong Kong and has experienced all of these before. He also shows concerns that a new Axis of Evil is forming, and this Ukraine War is just the beginning of a bigger war.