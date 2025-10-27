The U.S. National Debt Definitions, Calculations, History, and Economic Ties

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S. national debt varies: $30.12 trillion public-held, $37.45 trillion gross, $45.56 trillion liabilities. Popular $33–35 trillion reflects earlier public debt. History shows deficit-driven growth; ties to GDP, money supply, and interest costs highlight fiscal complexity and long-term challenges.
