Human Body Communication Biosensor Bridge 6G Using The Human Body As The Wire!

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9545052
.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0140366419316020
.
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Wearable-Body-to-Body-networks-for-critical-and-%E2%80%94-Hamida-Alam/b3c9929874e8af1a95b345b8658a4fb247a2a304/figure/1
.
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/High-level-architecture_fig1_348294446
.
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/A-Sub-10-pJ-bit-5-Mb-s-Magnetic-Human-Body-Park-Mercier/ba2d35ab2e3aee58e935f0fb0623dcbc70d2b0b8/figure/0
.
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8825467?denied=
magnetic human body communication (mHBC)
.
https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/channel-characterization-of-magnetic-human-body-communication/
.
https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/understanding-the-role-of-magnetic-and-magneto-quasistatic-fields-in-human-body-communication/
.
https://engineering.purdue.edu/~shreyas/SparcLab/static/pdfs/j/MN_TBME_Magnetic.pdf
.
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.10.30.362863v1.full
.
https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/tag/mqs-hbc/
.
https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcmR1Maf2ZU
wban | omnet++ projects
biosignals
.
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Biosignals-general-scheme_fig1_353639958
.
https://ece.illinois.edu/academics/courses/ece416
.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405959516301710#f000005
transmission channel
A path between two nodes in a network. It may refer to the physical cable, the signal transmitted within the cable or to a subchannel within a carrier frequency. In radio and TV, it refers to the assigned carrier frequency.
https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire
.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/agricultural-and-biological-sciences/bioelectromagnetics
intra galvanic coupling
.
https://ieee-dataport.org/documents/diat-%CE%BCradhar-radar-micro-doppler-signature-dataset-human-suspicious-activity-recognition
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.