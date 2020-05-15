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Red Cross Smuggling
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186 views • May 15, 2020
Red Cross Smuggling What? (Marker)
Q
!xowAT4Z3VQ
23 Apr 2018 - 1:12:36 PM
>>1159198
Red Cross Iran.
Red Cross Pakistan.
Red Cross NK.
Red Cross ……..
Define smuggle.
What is smuggled?
What funds are used to pay for the goods?
These people are sick.
Relevant…
Q
!xowAT4Z3VQ
23 Apr 2018 - 1:12:36 PM
>>1159198
Red Cross Iran.
Red Cross Pakistan.
Red Cross NK.
Red Cross ……..
Define smuggle.
What is smuggled?
What funds are used to pay for the goods?
These people are sick.
Relevant…
Keywords
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