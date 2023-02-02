"Lawyers, Guns and Money" is a song by Warren Zevon, and the closing track on his 1978 album Excitable Boy.



An edited version of the song was released as a single and this edited version is on the A Quiet Normal Life best of compilation on the physical CD and LP, although the lyrics on the rear cover are the full un-edited version. The digital download and streaming version of the compilation use the album version.

The song was first covered by Rick Derringer on the 1978 album If I Weren't So Romantic, I'd Shoot You and was released as a single. Meat Loaf covered the song on his 1999 live album VH1 Storytellers. It was later covered by The Wallflowers on the album Enjoy Every Sandwich: The Songs of Warren Zevon in 2004. It was also a hit for Hank Williams Jr. in 1983 (from his album Five-O, and as a B-side of his single "I'm for Love") and is regularly played live by Widespread Panic.

Lawyers, Guns and Money

Warren Zevon

1978 album Excitable Boy

I went home with the waitress, the way I always do

How was I to know, she was with the Russians, too?

I was gambling in Havana, I took a little risk

Send lawyers, guns and money, dad, get me out of this, ha

I'm the innocent bystander

Somehow I got stuck between the rock and a hard place

And I'm down on my luck, yes I'm down on my luck

Well, I'm down on my luck

And I'm hiding in Honduras

I'm a desperate man

Send lawyers, guns, and money

The shit has hit the fan

Alright, send lawyers, guns, and money

Huh, yeah

Send lawyers, guns, and money

Uh

Send lawyers, guns, and money

Hey

Send lawyers, guns, and money

Oo, yeah

Yeah

Yeah

Written by: Warren William Zevon