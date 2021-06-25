© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kerry Cassidy Video Blog Update - the Cyborg Revolution
Follow
1
Share
Report
75 views • June 25, 2021
Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot, perhaps the premier researcher/investigative journalist on the planet, presents the bigger picture of what is occurring on planet Earth at this time. Topics include the Trump Team, JFK Jr., Juan O Savin, negative E.T.'s, disclosure, chemtrails, the battle between Light and Dark, the Transhumanist Agenda, Big Pharma, and the [covert] use of the "COVID-19 vaccine" to introduce the alien A.I. nano payload into the bodies of the unsuspecting in order to begin their conversion process from human being to A.I.-controlled cyborg. Must see...
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/04-2021
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/04-2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.