Arise, Christian England!

I'm not interested in a "religion," I want the whole Christian Civilization with Christ as our Monarch.

-- Christian Englishmen must overthrow the Luciferian theocracy they live under. King Charles III, and Keir Starmer, are traitors to the very people they are supposed to protect. They must be overthrown and a new Christian dynasty must rule.

-- The conditions for Civil War of Judges 19 and 20 are more than present in England today.

-- Group Identity, Punishment, and typecasting are Biblical.

-- Libertarianism is Luciferian

-- Utter apostasy of the current Church

-- Time for general Rebellion against this luciferian system.





Fritz Berggren, PhD

www.bloodandfaith.com