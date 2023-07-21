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JP Update - 4th Mission to Atlantic Space Ark
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140 views • July 21, 2023

Michael Salla


July 20, 2023


In his 4th mission to the Atlantic Space Ark submerged in the Bermuda Triangle region, JP describes how he and a team of covert operatives were tasked to find and bring back an important crystal jewel from the Ark. When JP’s team found the crystal which looked like a purplish black jewel with white stripes, he and other members felt very emotional and began crying.


JP claims the crystal is connected to the emotional matrix of the ark and the frequency grid of Earth. JP felt it was wrong to take the crystal/jewel from the ark but complied with the mission objective, which was to extract the crystal and use it to activate other arks and sacred sites around the Earth. When they carried the crystal jewel out of the ark, he said that the ark itself, including fish, acted in a reverential way.


You can learn more about JP and his covert missions in US Army Insider Missions (2023) which is available on Amazon or Lulu https://exopolitics.org/us-army-insider-missions/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdZBPaSiwQ0

Keywords
atlanticsubmergedexopoliticsbermuda trianglejpspace arkmichael salla4th missioncovert operatiescrystal jewelpurplish black with white striptesemotional matrixfrequency grid of earthactivate other arks
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