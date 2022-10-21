First of the Founding Four: Continental Association

Strategy for responding to the largest government in history - right from the founders and old revolutionaries. Learn about the Continental Association, approved by the First Continental Congress on Oct 20, 1774. It was the first of four major founding documents, along with the Declaration of Independence, the Articles of Confederation and the Constitution for the United States.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: Oct 21, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.