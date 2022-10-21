First of the Founding Four: Continental Association

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Strategy for responding to the largest government in history - right from the founders and old revolutionaries. Learn about the Continental Association, approved by the First Continental Congress on Oct 20, 1774. It was the first of four major founding documents, along with the Declaration of Independence, the Articles of Confederation and the Constitution for the United States.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: Oct 21, 2022
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