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Preparation for the Launch of the S-300V Complex & the monitoring the Air situation - both visually and using Radar equipment. 051022
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131 views • May 10, 2022
The Ministry of Defense publishes footage of the combat work of air defense crews
The video shows the preparation for the launch of the S-300V complex and the organization of monitoring the air situation - both visually and using radar equipment.
The video shows the preparation for the launch of the S-300V complex and the organization of monitoring the air situation - both visually and using radar equipment.
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