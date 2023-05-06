+π. Νικόλαος Μανώλης, Φόβος και τρόμος, αιτίες και συνέπειες!

«καί βαλοῦσιν αὐτούς εἰς τήν κάμινον τοῦ πυρός· ἐκεῖ ἔσται ὁ κλαυθμός καί ὁ βρυγμός τῶν ὀδόντων» (Ματθ. ιγ΄ 50).
ΠΕΡΙΕΧΟΜΕΝΑ ΟΜΙΛΙΑΣ:
1.Κολασμένη κατάσταση φόβου καί ἀγωνίας…
2.Ἡ τελεία ἀγάπη ἔξω βάλλει τόν φόβον …
Τήν Γ΄ Κυριακή άπό τοῦ Πάσχα, τῶν Μυροφόρων, 3 Μαΐου 2020, στίς 10:30 πμ., ὁ πρωτοπρεσβύτερος Νικόλαος Μανώλης είχε μιλήσει διαδικτυακά μέ θέμα: «Φόβος καί τρόμος, αἰτίες καί συνέπειες!»
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.