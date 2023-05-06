Create New Account
+π. Νικόλαος Μανώλης, Φόβος και τρόμος, αιτίες και συνέπειες!
Published 18 hours ago |

«καί βαλοῦσιν αὐτούς εἰς τήν κάμινον τοῦ πυρός· ἐκεῖ ἔσται ὁ κλαυθμός καί ὁ βρυγμός τῶν ὀδόντων» (Ματθ. ιγ΄ 50).

ΠΕΡΙΕΧΟΜΕΝΑ ΟΜΙΛΙΑΣ:

1.Κολασμένη κατάσταση φόβου καί ἀγωνίας…

2.Ἡ τελεία ἀγάπη ἔξω βάλλει τόν φόβον …

Τήν Γ΄ Κυριακή άπό τοῦ Πάσχα, τῶν Μυροφόρων, 3 Μαΐου 2020, στίς 10:30 πμ., ὁ πρωτοπρεσβύτερος Νικόλαος Μανώλης είχε μιλήσει διαδικτυακά μέ θέμα: «Φόβος καί τρόμος, αἰτίες καί συνέπειες!»

godchristreligiongreeceorthodoxy

