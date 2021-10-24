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【激変近し】空飛ぶ車が登場。既に販売開始！紛れもない事実である。
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215 views • October 24, 2021
【公式Webサイト】
https://terrafugia.com/

もうすぐとても大きなことが起こる。
全てが閉鎖され、放送が世界中にあり、
その後は電柱も無くなり、電気代も０になり、
生活の為に働いていた人は以後その必要もなくなる。
あなたにとって大切な人といたければそれも叶い、
お金の為ではなく純粋に仕事をしたい人は喜んで励む。
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politicssciencefood
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy