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【激変近し】空飛ぶ車が登場。既に販売開始！紛れもない事実である。
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215 views • October 24, 2021
【公式Webサイト】
https://terrafugia.com/
もうすぐとても大きなことが起こる。
全てが閉鎖され、放送が世界中にあり、
その後は電柱も無くなり、電気代も０になり、
生活の為に働いていた人は以後その必要もなくなる。
あなたにとって大切な人といたければそれも叶い、
お金の為ではなく純粋に仕事をしたい人は喜んで励む。
https://terrafugia.com/
もうすぐとても大きなことが起こる。
全てが閉鎖され、放送が世界中にあり、
その後は電柱も無くなり、電気代も０になり、
生活の為に働いていた人は以後その必要もなくなる。
あなたにとって大切な人といたければそれも叶い、
お金の為ではなく純粋に仕事をしたい人は喜んで励む。
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