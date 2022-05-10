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Trump Applauds J&J Owner's "Big Cash" Trump Ignores Booing Crowd
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246 views • May 10, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Why is Donald Trump shaking hands with the owners of the clot-shot? Dr. Jane Ruby joins The Stew Peters Show to give her thoughts and questions as to why Donald Trump is expressing his SUPPORT for how much money the owners of J&J are making!
Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v144mzt-trump-applauds-j-and-j-owners-big-cash-trump-ignores-booing-crowd.html
Why is Donald Trump shaking hands with the owners of the clot-shot? Dr. Jane Ruby joins The Stew Peters Show to give her thoughts and questions as to why Donald Trump is expressing his SUPPORT for how much money the owners of J&J are making!
Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v144mzt-trump-applauds-j-and-j-owners-big-cash-trump-ignores-booing-crowd.html
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