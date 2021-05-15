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The Ultimate Compilation of Magnets Sticking To People's Vaccinated Arms
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1507 views • May 15, 2021
Various video clips of freshly vaccinated arms having magnets sticking to the jab surface. No particular indication of whether people received the first jab or second jab. Most likely the jabs are either Pfizer or Moderna MRNA vaccines. Either way this is the 'Mark of the Beast'. (Mirrored from @TimTruth BitChute).
Video courtesy of:
Tim Truth @BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H1oia8mH1jf5/
Please join me on my Social Networks:
https://linktr.ee/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Video courtesy of:
Tim Truth @BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H1oia8mH1jf5/
Please join me on my Social Networks:
https://linktr.ee/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
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