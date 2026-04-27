US 'Golden Dome is real,’ project director assures - Gen. Mike Guetlein, creating the next-gen air, missile & space defense system

(War Machine!)

Golden Dome is real,’ project director assures… Is it here in the room with us right now?

“This is not science fiction. This is achievable – an all-American effort,” Golden Dome project director Gen. Mike Guetlein said in an update on the progress he says is being made creating the next-gen air, missile and space defense system.

💬“The foundational technology exists. It builds upon proven systems. It integrates them into a defense that is resilient, fiscally responsible and infinitely scalable,” Guetlein assured, emphasizing his team is “shovel-ready” and “building it right now.”

🥴Shovel-ready? More like shoveling some other substance.

➡️ The American Enterprise Institute says Golden Dome could cost $3.6T over 20 years, depending on the system architecture chosen

➡️ Its official marketed price tag? ‘Only’ $175B – still more than the defense budgets of all but a handful of countries

➡️ Then there’s the question of whether it can even work. Previous efforts like Reagan’s Star Wars SDI cost $30B (in 1980s dollars!) before the project was unceremoniously scrapped

➡️ Ballistic threats are one thing (and even here existing US systems like Patriot and THAAD demonstrated jarring ineffectiveness against Iranian missiles). Hypersonic glide vehicles are a whole other animal, with defense against them next to impossible using currently-known tech

➡️ The stakes could not be higher, requiring a near-100% success rate, or having cities vaporized in an enemy counterstrike. Not so easy for a country nearly 500 times the size of Israel – whose sophisticated, multi-tiered defense system leaked like a sieve in the two recent wars against Iran.

The only real winning move for the Pentagon? Not to play.

@geopolitics_prime

Adding, next day:

The US military currently has no means to defend against hypersonic weapons or advanced cruise missiles, Assistant Secretary of War for Space Policy Mark Berkowitz said at a hearing of the US Senate Committee on Armed Services.

"Today, we have a very limited ground-based single-layer homeland defense system that was specifically designed against a small-scale rogue attack from North Korea,” he noted. “We have very limited capability against any other attack with ballistic missiles, we have no defense against hypersonic weapons or cruise missiles today, advanced cruise missiles,” Berkowitz added.