Dr. Naomi Wolf Joins Ob-Gyn Dr. James Thorp to Discuss the Dangers of the COVID Vaccine to Pregnant Women-Part 8

https://gnews.org/articles/509551

摘要：Why are doctors silent about COVID vaccine injuries?

The Department of Health and Human Services created the CCC. DHHS gave CCC $10 billion early last year and said, \"Go out and eliminate vaccine hesitancy\" . So, all these monies went to Alphabet, the techs, the Googles, the Twitters, the Instagram, social medias, and went to the OB-GYN doctors… Within four weeks, in September of 2021, they unprecedentedly gagged every physician and nurse in the United States of America using money and cancel license threats.



