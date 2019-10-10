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Standoff between Trump, Minneapolis mayor deepens ahead of rally
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6 views • October 10, 2019
Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer says the price increase from $20,000 when Obama campaigned to $500,000 for the Trump campaign makes it obvious that they are trying to keep the president’s message out of the state. #FoxNews
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