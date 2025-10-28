”Majority of Americans no longer stand with Israel”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American stand-up comedian Jimmy Dore:
"The world is getting to see what exactly Zionism is about, and the majority of Americans no longer support Israel, adding that Israel is getting ready to plan a false flag inside the US."
Source @PRESS TV
