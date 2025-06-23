© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thunderstorm Capsizes Boat at Lake Tahoe | All Passengers Rescued
Description
A sudden thunderstorm capsized a boat on Lake Tahoe’s south shore on June 21, 2025. Emergency crews rescued all passengers safely, with no fatalities reported. Watch our quick update on the accident and important boating safety tips for lake visitors.
Hashtags
#LakeTahoe #BoatAccident #Thunderstorm #BoatingSafety #LakeTahoeNews #EmergencyRescue #WaterSafety #BreakingNews #staysafeeveryone