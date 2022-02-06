'After 2 Years, it's Too Late' | Neil Oliver Reacts to Danish Newspaper Apology for Covid Coverage

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'After two years, it's just too late. What's happened is that this newspaper has realised the jig is up.'
Neil Oliver reacts to Danish tabloid newspaper Ekstra Bladet apologising to its readers for not questioning their government's narrative on Covid enough.
Neil Oliver, a Scottish television presenter, reacted to the Danish newspaper’s apology for COVID-19 coverage throughout the first two years of the pandemic.
“I suspect that what’s happening is that it’s simply that newspaper, that organization has realized that the jig is up. You know they’ve been caught out,” Neil said during the interview with GB News.