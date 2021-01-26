COVID-19-EMF-5G connection: Youtube Bans Luc Montagnier

This video and the interview are not anymore available on YouTube due to 'copyright infringement'.

Of course, the professional state sponsored censors of the Tube cannot tell you that a Nobel laureate is promoting 'fake news' and 'conspiracy theories' so they apply themselves to exploit the only legal patch plausible in their hands to prevent viewers from watching it, getting informed and ultimately understand.



Montagnier said it straight with cnews in March 2020 and he is someone who made millions and a career out of virology and HIV (see Deconstructing the Myth of AIDS by G.Null). So he is obviously an insider.

After saying that the so called 'epidemic' was already over back in March, no need for vaccinations and restrictions of any kind, he went on telling us that nature makes perfect harmonious creations, that goes also for viruses and bacteria, and that what man tries to replicate is always barely a broken toy that doesn't last.

He and his team examined the so called 'deadly virus' and came to the conclusion that it was man made. China, the US? He doesn't know and can't tell.

He said that nanotech is the manipulation of atoms and molecules, organic and synthetic, via EMFs and EMPs, that that is exactly what labs do, including his own. He added that today we live in a highly EMF contaminated environment and that the new 5G network should be put under serious scientific scrutiny to determine how much it impacts the molecular structure at biological level.



He was misquoted and ridiculed by mainstream media, obviously. His video hidden in plain site. Banned in Italy. In his more recent contributions to cnews however he now fails to mention the EMF connection to covid and nanothec. Probably learned his lesson. Now it is all West vs East and more nonsense, forgetting that the Wuhan labs were basically built by the French and then linked to the Gates patents.



Somehow 5G is never an issue. Why?



Why has the Italian government put in charge as head of the covid response team phase 2 mr. Vittorio Colao, former CEO of Vodafone (5G) and little known new and current of Verizon the largest 5G operator in the world?



When did Virology and Wireless communications merge?