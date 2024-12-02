BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Macron Tours Notre Dame Cathedral: Rises From The Ashes. Pope Meets w/ Blinken. Microsoft SundayRest
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
36 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • 4 months ago

Notre-Dame Shines, and World Gets a Sneak Peek, on Macron’s Televised Tour. “You’ve achieved what was said to be impossible,” the French president told workers at the Paris monument, which will reopen after the 2019 fire. The world got its first glimpse on Friday of the newly renovated Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.


President Emmanuel Macron of France took viewers on a live televised tour of the cathedral's dazzlingly clean interior and rebuilt roofing, five years after a devastating fire that was followed by a colossal reconstruction effort.


“I believe you are seeing the cathedral like it has never been seen before,” Philippe Jost, the head of the reconstruction task force, told Mr. Macron.


Notre Dame reopening offers ‘shock of hope’, says Emmanuel Macron

French president tours medieval cathedral in Paris to view restoration after devastating 2019 fire


Notre Dame rises from the ashes: Macron unveils cathedral’s triumphant comeback from 2019 inferno


Pope Francis confirms plans to visit Turkey for historic Nicaea council anniversary


Pope Francis urges Church to welcome cohabiting couples and divorced individuals

He emphasized that 'The Church must welcome everyone, everyone, do not forget this word.'


Antony Blinken Meets Pope Francis Amid Global Turmoil: A Push for Peace and Humanitarian Action. Antony Blinken Meets Pope Francis Amid Global Turmoil: A Push for Peace and Humanitarian Action | ZENIT - English


Is Anyone Listening to Pope Francis’ Call for Interreligious Dialogue? Kazakhstan Is

The Holy Father’s vision of global solidarity and interreligious fraternity has found a foothold in this predominantly Muslim Central Asian nation.


Pope’s jubilee visit to Turkey to advance political, ecumenical agenda


Pope Francis set to visit Turkey for Council of Nicaea anniversary in 2025, ANSA reports


After Vatican visit, Blinken praises Pope Francis's work on LGBTQ rights


Microsoft Network (MSN) Promotes Sunday as the Day of Worship, Community Relations and Eucharistic Celebration


#NotreDame

#SundayLaw

#PopeFrancis

#SDA

#ChurchAndState


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
sdabible prophecypope francisemmanuel macronseventh day adventistrevelation 11french revolutionchurch and statepresent truthsda sermonsaving health ministriesdavid housenotre dame tourmacron notre dame tourpope francis visits turkeypope francis antony blinkenpope francis interreligious dialoguepope francis ecumenism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy