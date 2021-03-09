Death of Disease Platinumvk

VK Platinum is comprised of two essential constructs (Neutralizer Cleanser) and (Nutritional Nourisher), this approach provides full spectrum saturation of key cleansing agents consistent with age old and modern practices of neutralizing pathogenic organisms and toxic substances by supporting the biological functions natural defense and eliminatory systems to protect vital organs and tissue, taken orally and distributed by way of the bodies eleven systems, the combination formulas are compatibly consistent.

• The Circulatory System (Heart, Veins, Blood Vessels, and the Blood itself)

• The Nervous System (Brain, Spinal Cord, all nerves connected to both organs)

• The Lymphatic System (Lymph Vessels, Nodes, Ducts, and Various Glands)

• The Digestive System (Esophagus, Stomach, Intestines)

• The Integumentary System (Sweat glands, hair follicles, nerves)

• The Respiratory System (Lungs, Trachea, Airways of the Respiratory Tree)

• The Musculoskeletal System (all the muscles, tendons, ligaments, and skeleton)

• The Immune System (Lymph Nodes, Antinodes, Bone Marrow, Tonsils, Skin, Thymus, Spleen)

• The Urinary System (Bladder, Kidneys, Urethra, Ureters)

• The Reproductive System (Penis, Testicles, Vagina, Uterus, Ovaries)

• The Endocrine System (all the glands that secrete hormones into the bloodstream)

Deep penetration through the use of VK Platinum and VK Boost over a sustained period of time produces optimal wellbeing through the continued use of both the VK Platinum (Neutralizer Cleanser) and the VK Boost (Nutritional Nourisher)



There is ongoing research which illustrates botanical compounds efficacy in modern medicine, this data shows impressive results of certain plant extracts compounds use in overall health viability, the data further presents the direct effect certain plant compounds have on stem cell activation.



Acquiring and or preparing certain plant compounds to address various degenerative conditions has also proven viable while selecting certain plant species with low toxicity constituents.



VK Platinum and VK Boost botanical formulas contains specific plant species selected from the planets four plant categories to address degenerative factors. These categories include:

The four planetary plant categories

▪ Bryophytes (non-vascular plants species such as Mosses, Liverworts, Seaweeds, and Hornworts or 20,000 species)

▪ Pteridophytes (a vascular plant that dispenses spores because pteridophytes produce no flowers or seeds such as Ferns)

▪ Gymnosperm (a plant that has seeds unprotected by an ovary or fruit. Gymnosperms include the conifers, cycads, and ginkgo)