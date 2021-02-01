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My first video back after MRSA infection and chemical burns from the antibiotics.
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80 views • February 01, 2021
This was my first video back after being extremely sick from a MRSA infection after a skin surgery. I ended up getting chemical burns and blisters on various parts of my body, eyes and face from the antibiotic I took. I was in so much pain with those burns and being so sick with the MRSA infection for weeks in Dec 2019 and January 2020. This is the first day I felt good and thought I would survive the ordeal. Unfortunately, Zachary got sick at school so I picked him up and took him to the Dr.
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