This guy is awesome. He is in Hawaii. We need more people like him. He talks about Hawaii being stolen by our government and about the Hawaiian Kings and other stuff.
358 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
very interesting about Hawaii being stolen
Keywords
newshawaiikings
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos