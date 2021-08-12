Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Kidnapped (ARCHIVED Radio Show 12.03.13)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
KIDNAPPED!!
Are you making advance ransom payments to your future kidnapper?? You are at risk of a hazard once suffered only by the very wealthy. Dr Daniels traces the roots of Medical Kidnapping, how it has grown and why it threatens (almost) every American. Find out how to spot it and how to defend against it.
CASTOR OIL, Almond, Black Seed Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/