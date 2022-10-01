Create New Account
White Victims of Black Crime - 0031 - Joshua Proutey - Memorial video
Grady approached Joshua and demanded money. He says Joshua pulled out $10 to hand over, but asked to keep it. According to David, Joshua was ordered back into his car, but froze, so Grady shot him. David said the group took Joshua’s cell phone, two $5 bills and a sandwich from Jimmie Johns that Joshua had bought for dinner.

politicscrimegenocide

