The Deception of the IRS and Tax Code

With Tax Day looming, explosive claims reveal the income tax might not legally apply to most Americans since 1913. Trump’s push to dismantle the IRS? 80M “non-filers” defy the system yearly—why aren’t they jailed? Wesley Snipes’ case vs. untouchable “rebels”—what’s the truth?





The interview they don’t want you to see. Is the tax code a 100-year lie?





#IRSTruth #TaxRevolution #DeepStateExposed #TaxDayAlert #StayFree





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport