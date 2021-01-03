Spraying Outdated And Discolored Popcorn Ceilings

Pineal Painting LLC in SARASOTA flwww.pinealpainting.comWhen it comes to popcorn ceilings you have the painted before and not been painted. If you have to paint popcorn ceilings. Its best if they have been painted in the past. If so then you might get away with using a roller application. If you use this method I highly recommend going over each spot only once and not using a lot of pressure. The best way to paint popcorn ceilings is to spray them. Although, You can run into issues with that as well. So, Make sure your pressure is turned down on the machine and use a tip that has a wide fan. Try to spray lighter rather than heavy. The wetter popcorn ceilings get the more apt they are to start falling down. To remove popcorn ceilings I use water. Keep the popcorn as dry as possible with the least amount of pressure and you should be fine! Another thing to remember is that Flat paint on ceilings always dries blotchy. I always give it time to dry before I check it over for "misses" missed spots. Or in paint jargon "hollidays".If you wait until it dries and check it with a handheld work light you can see any imperfections easily and be more efficient when touching up.