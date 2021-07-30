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ACADEMY OF IDEAS: WHY PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA DUMB US DOWN (P2)
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41 views • July 30, 2021
Get the transcript ► https://academyofideas.com/2019/03/pu...
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In this video we examine how public schools and the mainstream media have contributed to the growth of a passive citizenry, thus paving the way for the rise of tyranny. We then look at the role anti-authoritarians play in a free and flourishing society.
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Carl Jung and The Shadow ► https://gum.co/jung-shadow
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In this video we examine how public schools and the mainstream media have contributed to the growth of a passive citizenry, thus paving the way for the rise of tyranny. We then look at the role anti-authoritarians play in a free and flourishing society.
===
Carl Jung and The Shadow ► https://gum.co/jung-shadow
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