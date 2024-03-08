Create New Account
A Maximalist Policy Of No Return
Son of the Republic
Published 21 hours ago

This Is Not Managed Decline: It’s Pedal To The Metal

* President Trump had this job before — and we had 3 years of peace and prosperity.

* Then we got hit with the ’rona bioweapon.

* Orwellian-named spending bills are driving up deficits and prices, and enslaving us with debt.

* BRICS nations are de-dollarizing because they can do the math.

* Got bullion?


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3448: Maximalist Spending Policy With No Return (8 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4i11n6-episode-3448-maximalist-spending-policy-with-no-return.html

Keywords
fiat currencydonald trumpgovernment spendingmoney launderingjoe bidengoldsilvercost of livingusurysteve bannoninflationbioweaponbricsreal moneydebt slaverysound moneyplandemicde-dollarizationpurchasing powerbidenflationbidenomicsprecious metaldebt enslavementeconomic nationalismdebt spiral

