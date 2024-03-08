A Maximalist Policy Of No Return

This Is Not Managed Decline: It’s Pedal To The Metal
* President Trump had this job before — and we had 3 years of peace and prosperity.
* Then we got hit with the ’rona bioweapon.
* Orwellian-named spending bills are driving up deficits and prices, and enslaving us with debt.
* BRICS nations are de-dollarizing because they can do the math.
* Got bullion?
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3448: Maximalist Spending Policy With No Return (8 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4i11n6-episode-3448-maximalist-spending-policy-with-no-return.html
