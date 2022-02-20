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BASES2020 Gridkeeper aka Celestial Paladinwith Question for Tim Rifat
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166 views • February 20, 2022
Duncan Davis, came to answer questions and offer explanations for the works and statements made, via the YouTube channels featuring Tim Rifat, Bases 88, and Illuminati Rising , Gridkeeper on the works of Tim Rifat, former "Mr Magic" at Mi6, and teacher and tutor for the Rothschilds and so on.
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