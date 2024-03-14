Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukrainian Guerrillas Destroyed a Secret UK Base In ODESSA┃Putin Issued a Stark Warning To The West
channel image
The Prisoner
9009 Subscribers
Shop now
279 views
Published 13 hours ago

Meanwhile, details of the Russian missile attack on Odessa, which took place on the night of March 11, have emerged. As it turned out, as a result of a massive missile attack, during which dozens of drones and about 5 ballistic missiles were used, the secret training ground of the National Guard of Ukraine in the village of Paliyivka, located 40 km north of Odessa, was completely destroyed..................

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/

Keywords
odessaukrainian guerrillassecret uk baseputin warning

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket