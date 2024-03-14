Ukrainian Guerrillas Destroyed a Secret UK Base In ODESSA┃Putin Issued a Stark Warning To The West

Meanwhile, details of the Russian missile attack on Odessa, which took place on the night of March 11, have emerged. As it turned out, as a result of a massive missile attack, during which dozens of drones and about 5 ballistic missiles were used, the secret training ground of the National Guard of Ukraine in the village of Paliyivka, located 40 km north of Odessa, was completely destroyed..................
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.