Leo Frank Trial Exposed: Prosecutor Hooper’s 1914 Waiver Bombshell

Mary Phagan-Kean shares a key 1914 Atlanta Constitution statement by prosecutor Frank Arthur Hooper that directly undercuts later defense arguments about Leo Frank’s absence at the verdict. Hooper described his real-time conference with Judge Roan, emphasizing that counsel’s consent alone was insufficient and that Frank’s personal waiver must be secured. The judge confirmed it would be obtained. Eight months later, Hooper was surprised by the defense’s denial.

This document is part of the extensive primary-source collection Mary has preserved for over 50 years.

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