Spirit of Prophecy Sunday Service 03/17/2024
The Prophecy Club
Sunday School Teaching: Purim 2024

Sunday Teacher: Pastor Lou Young

 

Sunday Message: Tell Them How I am Able to Protect Them

Sunday Teacher: Pastor Stan Johnson

 

For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/

 

For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church

Keywords
purimprotectprophecy clubstan johnsonspirit of prophecy churchsopclou young

