© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr David Martin on the strange 2000 patent history of covid (Transcript) German removed
Follow
3
Share
Report
119 views • July 17, 2021
Patent extraordinaire Dr Martin who has audited the EU Patent office explains the surprising patent history of our "pandemics" since year 2000.
TRANSCRIPT NO need to open dropbox account just click DOWNLOAD
https://www.dropbox.com/s/9qqd0sgoehmp4zu/PDF5%20Transcript%20Fresh%20Surprising%20patent%20history%20of%20Corona%20virus%20Titled.pdf?dl=0
TRANSCRIPT NO need to open dropbox account just click DOWNLOAD
https://www.dropbox.com/s/9qqd0sgoehmp4zu/PDF5%20Transcript%20Fresh%20Surprising%20patent%20history%20of%20Corona%20virus%20Titled.pdf?dl=0
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.