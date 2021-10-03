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DIGITAL CURRENCY [2021-09-18] - WHATS HER FACE (VIDEO)
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558 views • October 03, 2021
DIGITAL CURRENCY [2021-09-18] - WHATS HER FACE (VIDEO)
We currently find ourselves in the midst of an economic, political, and societal shift like no other. A shift ushered in solely through the promotion of fear and lies about Covid-19. But, “what will this shift look like?” you may be wondering. Well, one change we can expect to see in the near future is the death of cash and a fully cashless society introduced in its place.
Governments will begin merging services together including vaccine passports, digital IDs and banking for “convenience”. This merger of programs will inevitably lead to implementation of microchipping among the population. The technology has existed for years and versions of its use already exist in Sweden. What once sounded like a conspiracy theory or something out of a science fiction novel, may now be just around the corner.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
Whats Her Face @ YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
We currently find ourselves in the midst of an economic, political, and societal shift like no other. A shift ushered in solely through the promotion of fear and lies about Covid-19. But, “what will this shift look like?” you may be wondering. Well, one change we can expect to see in the near future is the death of cash and a fully cashless society introduced in its place.
Governments will begin merging services together including vaccine passports, digital IDs and banking for “convenience”. This merger of programs will inevitably lead to implementation of microchipping among the population. The technology has existed for years and versions of its use already exist in Sweden. What once sounded like a conspiracy theory or something out of a science fiction novel, may now be just around the corner.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
Whats Her Face @ YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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