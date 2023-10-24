Glenn 'If THIS goes wrong, we are at World War III'

Glenn Beck
Oct 23, 2023
China is stationing 6 warships in the Middle East, the U.S. Navy is increasing its presence in the area, and Iran might have a nuclear weapon. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is allegedly trying to delay Israel's ground invasion, reportedly to free more hostages. But Glenn believes there may be other motives. Glenn reviews the latest updates as the war appears to escalate even further and warns that we're entering dangerous waters: "If this goes wrong, we are at World War III."
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kkzRuE7cAy0
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.