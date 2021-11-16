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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Nov. 14, 'Oil - and factual Fireworks!" 1st hour.
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0 view • November 16, 2021
Our strongest, hottest, and most informative hour to date. Wow! Now You can take legal charge over COVID, Vaxx's, Mandates, Immigration, & CRT, ... esp. from 21 minutes on...
Take good notes!
Who is right: Prof Fetzer - OR - Bennett, PhD? What IF - Both can be proven right? What a great day!
Take good notes!
Who is right: Prof Fetzer - OR - Bennett, PhD? What IF - Both can be proven right? What a great day!
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