Secret Sex Parties Of The Mega-Rich | Informer |
181 views
Vigilent Citizen
Published a day ago |

MIRRORED from VICE

Feb 9, 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXyzDxxQRSA

A Front of House Manager reveals what working in a hotel for the super-rich is really like. From hiring out the whole hotel for a ‘themed’ orgy to covering the tracks of staff sleeping with customers, the Informer details how the job can be demanding physically and emotionally. Blood and gore are all part of the job.

Informer is a series where we hear the anonymised confessions and insights of people on the inside of different industries, institutions and events.


satanic ritualssecret sex partiesmega-rich

