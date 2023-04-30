Secret Sex Parties Of The Mega-Rich | Informer

MIRRORED from VICE
Feb 9, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXyzDxxQRSA
A Front of House Manager reveals what working in a hotel for the super-rich is really like. From hiring out the whole hotel for a ‘themed’ orgy to covering the tracks of staff sleeping with customers, the Informer details how the job can be demanding physically and emotionally. Blood and gore are all part of the job.
Informer is a series where we hear the anonymised confessions and insights of people on the inside of different industries, institutions and events.
