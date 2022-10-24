Create New Account
This Time, the Chinese Communist Party Has Added Something Even More Sinister to Its Constitution
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a month ago
https://gnews.org/articles/487152

Summary：The point is in the future，if the state makes you fight, then you have to fight。 Your assets, your property, if the country needs it for war, they will belong to the country. CCP also has been reworkedmaking the party constitution superior to national law. The Party Constitution is the cornerstone of the future and direction of for the Chinese people.

